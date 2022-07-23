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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 107b
Chapter 8, Problem 107b

A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent: 
(b) How many P-P bonds are there in the molecule?

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1
Understand the structure of the P_4 molecule: The P_4 molecule is a tetrahedral structure, meaning it forms a shape similar to a pyramid with a triangular base.
Visualize the tetrahedral shape: In a tetrahedral P_4 molecule, each phosphorus atom is located at a vertex of the tetrahedron.
Identify the bonds: In a tetrahedral structure, each vertex (phosphorus atom) is connected to three other vertices (phosphorus atoms) by P-P bonds.
Count the bonds: Since each phosphorus atom forms bonds with three other phosphorus atoms, you might initially think there are 4 x 3 = 12 bonds.
Avoid double-counting: Each bond is shared between two phosphorus atoms, so the actual number of unique P-P bonds is 12/2 = 6.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Structure

The molecular structure of a compound refers to the arrangement of atoms within the molecule. In the case of P4, the tetrahedral geometry indicates that the four phosphorus atoms are arranged at the corners of a tetrahedron, which influences the bonding and overall stability of the molecule.
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Covalent Bonds

Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share electrons, allowing them to achieve a more stable electron configuration. In P4, each phosphorus atom forms single covalent bonds with the other three phosphorus atoms, resulting in a network of interconnected atoms.
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Counting Bonds

To determine the number of bonds in a molecule, one must consider how many pairs of atoms are connected. In P4, each of the four phosphorus atoms is bonded to three others, leading to a total of six P-P bonds, as each bond is counted once for each pair of atoms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (c) Write balanced chemical equations for the complete oxidation of N2 to form N2O5(g) and of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g). Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g).

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Textbook Question

A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent: 

Draw a Lewis structure for a linear P4 molecule that satisfies the octet rule. Does this molecule have resonance structures?

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Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (e) Both N2 and C2H2 possess triple bonds with quite high bond enthalpies (Table 8.3). Calculate the enthalpy of hydrogenation per mole for both compounds: acetylene plus H2 to make methane, CH4; nitrogen plus H2 to make ammonia, NH3.

Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (b) By referring to Appendix C, look up the enthalpies of formation of acetylene and nitrogen. Which compound is more stable?

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Textbook Question

Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL. (b) Trifluoroacetic acid can react with NaOH in aqueous solution to produce the trifluoroacetate ion, CF3COO2. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.

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Textbook Question

Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL (a) Trifluoroacetic acid contains one CF3 unit and is connected to the other C atom which bonds with both O’s. Draw the Lewis structure for trifluoroacetic acid.

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