Chapter 8, Problem 110c
Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a very soluble salt in water. (c) If you dissolve 14 g of ammonium chloride in 500.0 mL of water, what is the molar concentration of the solution?
Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL. (d) How many milliliters of a 0.500 M solution of NaOH would it take to neutralize 10.5 mL of trifluoroacetic acid?
Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a very soluble salt in water. (d) How many grams of silver nitrate do you need to add to the solution in part (c) to precipitate all of the chloride as silver chloride?
(a) Compare the bond enthalpies (Table 8.3) of the carbon– carbon single, double, and triple bonds to deduce an average pi bond contribution to the enthalpy. What fraction of a single bond does this quantity represent?