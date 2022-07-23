A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent:
Draw a Lewis structure for a linear P4 molecule that satisfies the octet rule. Does this molecule have resonance structures?
Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL (a) Trifluoroacetic acid contains one CF3 unit and is connected to the other C atom which bonds with both O’s. Draw the Lewis structure for trifluoroacetic acid.
Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL. (b) Trifluoroacetic acid can react with NaOH in aqueous solution to produce the trifluoroacetate ion, CF3COO2. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a very soluble salt in water. (c) If you dissolve 14 g of ammonium chloride in 500.0 mL of water, what is the molar concentration of the solution?