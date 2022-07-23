Skip to main content
Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL. (d) How many milliliters of a 0.500 M solution of NaOH would it take to neutralize 10.5 mL of trifluoroacetic acid?

Identify the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction: \( \text{CF}_3\text{CO}_2\text{H} + \text{NaOH} \rightarrow \text{CF}_3\text{CO}_2\text{Na} + \text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Calculate the moles of trifluoroacetic acid (\( \text{CF}_3\text{CO}_2\text{H} \)) using its density and volume: \( \text{moles} = \frac{\text{density} \times \text{volume}}{\text{molar mass}} \).
Since the reaction is a 1:1 molar ratio, the moles of NaOH required will be equal to the moles of trifluoroacetic acid.
Use the molarity of the NaOH solution to find the volume needed: \( \text{Volume of NaOH} = \frac{\text{moles of NaOH}}{\text{molarity of NaOH}} \).
Convert the volume of NaOH from liters to milliliters by multiplying by 1000.

Acid-Base Neutralization

Acid-base neutralization is a chemical reaction where an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this context, trifluoroacetic acid (a weak acid) will react with sodium hydroxide (a strong base) to form water and sodium trifluoroacetate. Understanding the stoichiometry of this reaction is essential for calculating the volumes of reactants needed.
Lewis Acids and Bases

Molarity (M)

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. A 0.500 M solution of NaOH means there are 0.500 moles of NaOH in every liter of solution. This concept is crucial for determining how much NaOH is required to neutralize a given volume of acid, as it allows for the conversion between volume and moles.
Molarity Concept

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced chemical equations. For the neutralization of trifluoroacetic acid by NaOH, the stoichiometric coefficients indicate the ratio in which the reactants react. This concept is vital for determining the exact amount of NaOH needed to completely neutralize the acid in the given volume.
Stoichiometry Concept
