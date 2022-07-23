Chapter 8, Problem 108d

Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF 3 CO 2 H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL. (d) How many milliliters of a 0.500 M solution of NaOH would it take to neutralize 10.5 mL of trifluoroacetic acid?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction: \( \text{CF}_3\text{CO}_2\text{H} + \text{NaOH} \rightarrow \text{CF}_3\text{CO}_2\text{Na} + \text{H}_2\text{O} \). Calculate the moles of trifluoroacetic acid (\( \text{CF}_3\text{CO}_2\text{H} \)) using its density and volume: \( \text{moles} = \frac{\text{density} \times \text{volume}}{\text{molar mass}} \). View full solution Since the reaction is a 1:1 molar ratio, the moles of NaOH required will be equal to the moles of trifluoroacetic acid. Use the molarity of the NaOH solution to find the volume needed: \( \text{Volume of NaOH} = \frac{\text{moles of NaOH}}{\text{molarity of NaOH}} \). Convert the volume of NaOH from liters to milliliters by multiplying by 1000.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

0 Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked