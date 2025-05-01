Consider the collection of nonmetallic elements O, P, Te, I, and B. (a) Which two would form the most polar single bond?
Construct a Born–Haber cycle for the formation of the hypothetical compound NaCl2, where the sodium ion has a 2+ charge (the second ionization energy for sodium is given in Table 7.2). (b) If we were to estimate the lattice energy of NaCl2 to be roughly equal to that of MgCl2 (2326 kJ/mol from Table 8.1), what value would you obtain for the standard enthalpy of formation, _x001F_Hf°, of NaCl2?
Key Concepts
Born-Haber Cycle
Lattice Energy
Enthalpy of Formation (_x001F_Hf°)
Consider the lattice energies of the following Group 2A compounds: BeH2, 3205 kJ/mol; MgH2, 2791 kJ/mol; CaH2, 2410 kJ/mol; SrH2, 2250 kJ/mol; BaH2, 2121 kJ/mol. (d) The lattice energy of ZnH2 is 2870 kJ/mol. Considering the trend in lattice enthalpies in the Group 2 compounds, predict which Group 2 element is most similar in ionic radius to the Zn2+ ion.
Construct a Born–Haber cycle for the formation of the hypothetical compound NaCl2, where the sodium ion has a 2+ charge (the second ionization energy for sodium is given in Table 7.2). (a) How large would the lattice energy need to be for the formation of NaCl2 to be exothermic?
The ionic compound CaO crystallizes with the same structure as sodium chloride (Figure 8.3). (a) In this structure, how many O2- are in contact with each Ca2+ ion (Hint: Remember the pattern of ions shown in Figure 8.3 repeats over and over again in all three directions.)