Born-Haber Cycle

The Born-Haber cycle is a thermodynamic cycle that relates the lattice energy of an ionic compound to its formation enthalpy. It involves several steps, including the sublimation of the solid, ionization of the metal, and the formation of ions from gaseous atoms. This cycle allows for the calculation of lattice energy by using Hess's law, which states that the total enthalpy change in a reaction is the sum of the enthalpy changes for each step.