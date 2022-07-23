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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 28
Chapter 8, Problem 28

List the individual steps used in constructing a Born–Haber cycle for the formation of BaI2 from the elements. Which of the steps would you expect to be exothermic?

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Write the overall reaction for the formation of BaI_2 from its elements: Ba(s) + I_2(s) -> BaI_2(s).
Sublimation of solid barium to gaseous barium: Ba(s) -> Ba(g). This step requires energy input, so it is endothermic.
Ionization of gaseous barium to form Ba^2+: Ba(g) -> Ba^2+(g) + 2e^-. This step is endothermic as it requires energy to remove electrons.
Dissociation of iodine molecules into iodine atoms: I_2(s) -> 2I(g). This step is endothermic because energy is needed to break the I-I bond.
Formation of iodide ions from iodine atoms: I(g) + e^- -> I^-(g). This step is exothermic as energy is released when an electron is added to an iodine atom.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Born-Haber Cycle

The Born-Haber cycle is a thermodynamic cycle that relates the lattice energy of an ionic compound to the enthalpy changes involved in its formation from the constituent elements. It provides a systematic way to calculate the lattice energy by considering the various steps, including sublimation, ionization, and electron affinity, that occur when forming an ionic compound from its elements.
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Born Haber Cycle

Lattice Energy

Lattice energy is the energy released when gaseous ions combine to form an ionic solid. It is a crucial factor in determining the stability of ionic compounds. In the context of the Born-Haber cycle, lattice energy is typically a large exothermic value, indicating that the formation of the ionic lattice from gaseous ions is energetically favorable.
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Lattice Energy

Enthalpy Changes

Enthalpy changes refer to the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. In the Born-Haber cycle, various steps involve enthalpy changes, such as the enthalpy of sublimation, ionization energy, and electron affinity. Understanding which steps are exothermic (release heat) or endothermic (absorb heat) is essential for predicting the overall energy change in the formation of the compound.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Energy is required to remove two electrons from Ca to form Ca2+, and energy is required to add two electrons to O to form O2 - . Yet CaO is stable relative to the free elements. Which statement is the best explanation? (a) The lattice energy of CaO is large enough to overcome these processes. (b) CaO is a covalent compound, and these processes are irrelevant. (c) CaO has a higher molar mass than either Ca or O. (d) The enthalpy of formation of CaO is small. (e) CaO is stable to atmospheric conditions.

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Textbook Question

(a) State whether or not the bonding in each substance is likely to be covalent: (i) glucose, (ii) nitrogen, (iii) aluminum hydroxide, (iv) ammonia, (v) neon.

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Textbook Question

(a) Based on the lattice energies of MgCl2 and SrCl2 given in Table 8.1, what is the range of values that you would expect for the lattice energy of CaCl2?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following trends in lattice energy is due to differences in ionic radii? (a) LiF > NaF > CsF, (b) CaO > KCl, (c) PbS > Li2O.

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Textbook Question

Consider the ionic compounds KF, NaCl, NaBr, and LiCl. (b) Based on your answer to part (a), arrange these four compounds in order of decreasing lattice energy. (c) Check your predictions in part (b) with the experimental values of lattice energy from Table 8.1. Are the predictions from ionic radii correct?

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