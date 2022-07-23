Chapter 8, Problem 96
An important reaction for the conversion of natural gas to other useful hydrocarbons is the conversion of methane to ethane. 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) In practice, this reaction is carried out in the presence of oxygen, which converts the hydrogen produced into water. 2 CH4(g) + 12 O2(g) → C2H6(g) + H2O(g) Use Table 8.3 to estimate H for these two reactions. Why is the conversion of methane to ethane more favorable when oxygen is used? Why is the conversion of methane to ethane more favorable when oxygen is used?
Ortho-Dichlorobenzene, C6H4Cl2, is obtained when two of the adjacent hydrogen atoms in benzene are replaced with Cl atoms. A skeleton of the molecule is shown here. (a) Complete a Lewis structure for the molecule using bonds and electron pairs as needed.
Ortho-Dichlorobenzene, C6H4Cl2, is obtained when two of the adjacent hydrogen atoms in benzene are replaced with Cl atoms. A skeleton of the molecule is shown here. (b) Are there any resonance structures for the molecule? If so, sketch them.
Consider the hypothetical molecule B-A=B. Are the following statements true or false? (a) This molecule cannot exist. (b) If resonance was important, the molecule would have identical A–B bond lengths.
Two compounds are isomers if they have the same chemical formula but different arrangements of atoms. Use Table 8.3 to estimate H for each of the following gas-phase isomerization reactions and indicate which isomer has the lower enthalpy. (d) Methyl isocyanide → Acetonitrile
The Ti2+ ion is isoelectronic with the Ca atom. (c) What charge would Ti have to be isoelectronic with Ca2+ ?
Consider the molecule C4H5N, which has the connectivity shown below. (a) After the Lewis structure for the molecule is completed, how many s and how many p bonds are there in this molecule?