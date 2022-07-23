Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom or ion's atomic orbitals. It is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons, following the Aufbau principle, Pauli exclusion principle, and Hund's rule. Understanding how to write electron configurations is essential for predicting chemical behavior and properties of elements and ions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:33 01:33 Electron Configuration Example

Ionic Charge and Electron Loss/Gain Ionic charge refers to the net electrical charge an atom or ion carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. Cations are positively charged ions formed by losing electrons, while anions are negatively charged ions formed by gaining electrons. Knowing the charge of an ion is crucial for determining its electron configuration, as it directly affects the number of electrons present compared to the neutral atom. Recommended video: Guided course 02:15 02:15 Ion Formation