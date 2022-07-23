Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 19
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 8, Problem 19

Write the electron configuration for each of the following ions, and determine which ones possess noble-gas configurations: (a) Be2+, (b) Mn2+, (c) Cd2+, (d) Fe3+, (e) Tl+, (f) At-.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
8m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom or ion's atomic orbitals. It is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons, following the Aufbau principle, Pauli exclusion principle, and Hund's rule. Understanding how to write electron configurations is essential for predicting chemical behavior and properties of elements and ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Electron Configuration Example

Ionic Charge and Electron Loss/Gain

Ionic charge refers to the net electrical charge an atom or ion carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. Cations are positively charged ions formed by losing electrons, while anions are negatively charged ions formed by gaining electrons. Knowing the charge of an ion is crucial for determining its electron configuration, as it directly affects the number of electrons present compared to the neutral atom.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
Ion Formation

Noble-Gas Configuration

Noble-gas configuration refers to an electron configuration that matches that of the nearest noble gas, characterized by a full outer electron shell. Atoms and ions with noble-gas configurations are generally more stable and less reactive. Identifying whether an ion possesses a noble-gas configuration helps in understanding its stability and reactivity in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:59
Noble Gas Compounds
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (d) Li and O.

646
views
Textbook Question

Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? (c) strontium and sulfur

625
views
Textbook Question

Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? (d) aluminum and selenium.

555
views
Textbook Question

(b) Write the chemical equation that represents the process of lattice energy for the case of NaCl.

1771
views
Textbook Question

(c) Would you expect salts like NaCl, which have singly charged ions, to have larger or smaller lattice energies compared to salts like CaO which are composed of doubly-charged ions?

471
views
Textbook Question

NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (a) The lattice energies of NaCl and KF are given in Table 8.1. Based on the lattice energies, would you expect the Na─Cl or the K─F distance to be longer?

1503
views