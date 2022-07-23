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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 15d
Chapter 1, Problem 15d

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: d. crushed ice.

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Understand the definitions: A pure substance has a uniform and definite composition, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined.
Identify the composition of crushed ice: Crushed ice is composed of water molecules in solid form.
Determine if crushed ice is a pure substance: Since crushed ice is made entirely of water molecules, it is a pure substance.
Consider the physical state: The physical state (solid, liquid, gas) does not affect whether a substance is pure or a mixture.
Conclude that crushed ice is a pure substance because it consists solely of water molecules without any other substances mixed in.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pure Substances

A pure substance consists of a single type of particle and has a uniform composition throughout. Examples include elements like oxygen and compounds like water. Pure substances have distinct physical and chemical properties that do not change regardless of the sample size.
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Mixtures

Mixtures are combinations of two or more substances that retain their individual properties. They can be classified as homogeneous, where the composition is uniform (like saltwater), or heterogeneous, where the composition is not uniform (like a salad). The components in a mixture can often be separated by physical means.
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Homogeneous vs. Heterogeneous Mixtures

Homogeneous mixtures have a consistent composition throughout, making it difficult to distinguish the individual components, while heterogeneous mixtures contain visibly different substances or phases. For example, crushed ice in water is a heterogeneous mixture because the ice can be seen and separated from the liquid water.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (c) a hardboiled egg

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Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: c. magnesium

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Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: a. gasoline vapor,

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Textbook Question

Consider the jar of jelly beans in the photo. To get an estimate of the number of beans in the jar you weigh six beans and obtain masses of 3.15, 3.12, 2.98, 3.14, 3.02, and 3.09 g. Then you weigh the jar with all the beans in it, and obtain a mass of 2082 g. The empty jar has a mass of 653 g. Based on these data, estimate the number of beans in the jar. Justify the number of significant figures you use in your estimate.

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Textbook Question

(a) How many significant figures should be reported for the volume of the metal bar shown here?

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Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (b) sugar crystals

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