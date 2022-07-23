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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 15c
Chapter 1, Problem 15c

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: c. magnesium

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1
Identify the nature of magnesium: Magnesium is an element found on the periodic table, represented by the symbol Mg.
Understand the definition of a pure substance: A pure substance consists of a single type of element or compound with a fixed composition.
Determine if magnesium fits the criteria for a pure substance: Since magnesium is an element, it is made up of only one type of atom.
Conclude that magnesium is a pure substance because it is composed entirely of magnesium atoms without any other elements or compounds mixed in.
Since magnesium is a pure substance, it is neither a homogeneous nor a heterogeneous mixture.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pure Substances

A pure substance consists of a single type of particle and has a uniform composition throughout. Examples include elements like magnesium and compounds like water. Pure substances have distinct physical and chemical properties that do not change regardless of the sample size.
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Mixtures

A mixture contains two or more different substances that are physically combined but not chemically bonded. Mixtures can be classified as homogeneous, where the components are evenly distributed (like saltwater), or heterogeneous, where the components remain distinct (like a salad).
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Classification of Matter

The classification of matter involves distinguishing between pure substances and mixtures based on their composition and properties. Understanding this classification helps in identifying materials and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions, which is essential in chemistry.
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Related Practice
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Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: a. gasoline vapor,

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Consider the jar of jelly beans in the photo. To get an estimate of the number of beans in the jar you weigh six beans and obtain masses of 3.15, 3.12, 2.98, 3.14, 3.02, and 3.09 g. Then you weigh the jar with all the beans in it, and obtain a mass of 2082 g. The empty jar has a mass of 653 g. Based on these data, estimate the number of beans in the jar. Justify the number of significant figures you use in your estimate.

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Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (b) sugar crystals

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