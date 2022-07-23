Textbook Question
Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: b. a cup of coffee
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Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: b. a cup of coffee
(d) In March 1989, the Exxon Valdez ran aground and spilled 240,000 barrels of crude petroleum off the coast of Alaska. One barrel of petroleum is equal to 42 gal. How many liters of petroleum were spilled?
Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: c. a wood plank
A copper refinery produces a copper ingot weighing 150 lb. If the copper is drawn into wire whose diameter is 7.50 mm, how many feet of copper can be obtained from the ingot? The density of copper is 8.94 g/cm3. (Assume that the wire is a cylinder whose volume 𝑉=𝜋𝑟2ℎ, where r is its radius and h is its height or length.)