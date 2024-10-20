Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
The density of tungsten metal is 19.35 g/cm3.
a. What is the density of tungsten in pounds per cubic foot?
b. A rectangular block of tungsten has a length of 4.00 cm, a width of 2.00 cm, and a height of 1.50 cm. Using the correct number of significant figures, what is the mass of the block in kg?
