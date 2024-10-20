Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume Calculation To determine the mass of ozone in the room, we first need to calculate the room's volume. The volume of a rectangular room can be found using the formula: Volume = length × width × height. In this case, the dimensions are given in meters, so the volume will be in cubic meters (m³). Recommended video: Guided course 02:35 02:35 Constant-Volume Calorimetry

Density and Mass Relationship The relationship between mass, volume, and density is crucial for this problem. Density is defined as mass per unit volume (density = mass/volume). By rearranging this formula, we can find the mass of ozone by multiplying its concentration (in mg/m³) by the volume of the room (in m³). Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density Concepts