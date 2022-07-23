Chapter 10, Problem 103c
Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (c) How many grams of glucose (C6H12O6) would need to be metabolized to produce this quantity of CO2? (The chemical reaction is the same as that for combustion of C6H12O6. See Section 3.2 and Problem 10.57.)
Video transcript
Consider the arrangement of bulbs shown in the drawing. Each of the bulbs contains a gas at the pressure shown. What is the pressure of the system when all the stopcocks are opened, assuming that the temperature remains constant? (We can neglect the volume of the capillary tubing connecting the bulbs.)
Assume that a single cylinder of an automobile engine has a volume of 524 cm3. a. If the cylinder is full of air at 74°C and 0.980 atm, how many moles of O2 are present? (The mole fraction of O2 in dry air is 0.2095.)
Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. a. If the total pressure of the gases is 0.985 atm, calculate the partial pressure of each component of the mixture.
A 1.42-g sample of helium and an unknown mass of O2 are mixed in a flask at room temperature. The partial pressure of the helium is 42.5 torr, and that of the oxygen is 158 torr. What is the mass of the oxygen?
An ideal gas at a pressure of 1.50 atm is contained in a bulb of unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect this bulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volume of 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened, the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperature is held constant during this process and the final pressure is 695 torr, what is the volume of the bulb that was originally filled with gas?
You have a sample of gas at −33°C. You wish to increase the rms speed by a factor of 2. To what temperature should the gas be heated?