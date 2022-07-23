Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Freezing Point Depression Freezing point depression is a colligative property that describes how the freezing point of a solvent decreases when a solute is added. The extent of this depression is directly proportional to the molality of the solution and the freezing point depression constant (Kf) of the solvent. This principle is crucial for determining the molar mass of a solute by measuring the change in freezing point.

Molality Molality is a measure of the concentration of a solute in a solution, defined as the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. It is an important concept in colligative properties because it provides a direct relationship between the amount of solute and the effect on the physical properties of the solvent, such as freezing point and boiling point.