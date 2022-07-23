What is the freezing point of an aqueous solution that boils at 105.0 °C?
Lauryl alcohol is obtained from coconut oil and is used to make detergents. A solution of 5.00 g of lauryl alcohol in 0.100 kg of benzene freezes at 4.1 °C. What is the molar mass of lauryl alcohol from these data? See Table 13.3 for the normal freezing point and 𝐾f of benzene.
Seawater contains 34 g of salts for every liter of solution. Assuming that the solute consists entirely of NaCl (in fact, over 90% of the salt is indeed NaCl), calculate the osmotic pressure of seawater at 20 °C
Adrenaline is the hormone that triggers the release of extra glucose molecules in times of stress or emergency. A solution of 0.64 g of adrenaline in 36.0 g of CCl4 elevates the boiling point by 0.49 °C. Calculate the approximate molar mass of adrenaline from this data.
Lysozyme is an enzyme that breaks bacterial cell walls. A solution containing 0.150 g of this enzyme in 210 mL of solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.953 torr at 25 °C. What is the molar mass of lysozyme?
A dilute aqueous solution of an organic compound soluble in water is formed by dissolving 2.35 g of the compound in water to form 0.250 L of solution. The resulting solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.605 atm at 25 °C. Assuming that the organic compound is a nonelectrolyte, what is its molar mass?
The osmotic pressure of a 0.010 M aqueous solution of CaCl2 is found to be 0.674 atm at 25 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor, i, for the solution.