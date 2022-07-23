Skip to main content
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Chapter 13, Problem 82

Lauryl alcohol is obtained from coconut oil and is used to make detergents. A solution of 5.00 g of lauryl alcohol in 0.100 kg of benzene freezes at 4.1 °C. What is the molar mass of lauryl alcohol from these data? See Table 13.3 for the normal freezing point and 𝐾f of benzene.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Freezing Point Depression

Freezing point depression is a colligative property that describes how the freezing point of a solvent decreases when a solute is added. The extent of this depression is directly proportional to the molality of the solution and the freezing point depression constant (Kf) of the solvent. This principle is crucial for determining the molar mass of a solute by measuring the change in freezing point.
Molality

Molality is a measure of the concentration of a solute in a solution, defined as the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. It is an important concept in colligative properties because it provides a direct relationship between the amount of solute and the effect on the physical properties of the solvent, such as freezing point and boiling point.
Molar Mass Calculation

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To calculate the molar mass of a solute using freezing point depression, one can rearrange the formula that relates freezing point change to molality and Kf, allowing for the determination of the molar mass based on the mass of the solute and the observed freezing point change.
