The first-order rate constant for the decomposition of N2O5, 2 N2O5(g) → 4 NO2(g) + O2(g), at 70°C is 6.82×10-3 s-1. Suppose we start with 0.0250 mol of N2O5(g) in a volume of 2.0 L. (a) How many moles of N2O5 will remain after 5.0 min?
Molecular iodine, I2(g), dissociates into iodine atoms at 625 K with a first-order rate constant of 0.271 s-1. (b) If you start with 0.050 M I2 at this temperature, how much will remain after 5.12 s assuming that the iodine atoms do not recombine to form I2?
Key Concepts
First-Order Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
Half-Life of a Reaction
As described in Exercise 14.41, the decomposition of sulfuryl chloride (SO2Cl2) is a first-order process. The rate constant for the decomposition at 660 K is 4.5 × 10-2 s-1. (b) At what time will the partial pressure of SO2Cl2 decline to one-tenth its initial value?
(a) The gas-phase decomposition of SO2Cl2, SO2Cl2(g) → SO2(g) + Cl2(g), is first order in SO2Cl2. At 600 K the half-life for this process is 2.3 × 105 s. What is the rate constant at this temperature?
As described in Exercise 14.41, the decomposition of sulfuryl chloride (SO2Cl2) is a first-order process. The rate constant for the decomposition at 660 K is 4.5 × 10-2 s-1. (a) If we begin with an initial SO2Cl2 pressure of 450 torr, what is the partial pressure of this substance after 60 s?
(b) At 320°C the rate constant is 2.2 × 10-5 s-1. What is the half-life at this temperature?
(a) For the generic reaction A → B what quantity, when graphed versus time, will yield a straight line for a first-order reaction?