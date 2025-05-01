At 700 K, the equilibrium constant for the reaction CCl4(𝑔) ⇌ C(𝑠) + 2 Cl2(𝑔) is 𝐾𝑝 = 0.76. A flask is charged with 2.00 atm of CCl4, which then reaches equilibrium at 700 K. (a) What fraction of the CCl4 is converted into C and Cl2?
When 1.50 mol CO2 and 1.50 mol H2 are placed in a 3.00-L container at 395 _x001F_C, the following reaction occurs: CO2(g) + H2(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2O(g). If Kc = 0.802, what are the concentrations of each substance in the equilibrium mixture?
Key Concepts
Equilibrium Constant (Kc)
Concentration Calculations
Le Chatelier's Principle
A 0.831-g sample of SO3 is placed in a 1.00-L container and heated to 1100 K. The SO3 decomposes to SO2 and O2: 2SO3(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) At equilibrium, the total pressure in the container is 1.300 atm. Find the values of 𝐾𝑝 and 𝐾𝑐 for this reaction at 1100 K.
Nitric oxide (NO) reacts readily with chlorine gas as follows: 2 NO(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOCl(𝑔) At 700 K, the equilibrium constant 𝐾𝑝 for this reaction is 0.26. For each of the following mixtures at this temperature, indicate whether the mixture is at equilibrium, or, if not, whether it needs to produce more products or reactants to reach equilibrium. (b) 𝑃NO = 0.12atm, 𝑃Cl2 = 0.10atm, 𝑃NOCl = 0.050atm
The equilibrium constant constant 𝐾𝑐 for C(𝑠) + CO2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 CO(𝑔) is 1.9 at 1000 K and 0.133 at 298 K. (a) If excess C is allowed to react with 25.0 g of CO2 in a 3.00-L vessel at 1000 K, how many grams of CO are produced? (b) If excess C is allowed to react with 25.0 g of CO2 in a 3.00-L vessel at 1000 K, how many grams of C are consumed?
At 700 K, the equilibrium constant for the reaction CCl4(𝑔) ⇌ C(𝑠) + 2 Cl2(𝑔) is 𝐾𝑝 = 0.76. A flask is charged with 2.00 atm of CCl4, which then reaches equilibrium at 700 K. (b) What are the partial pressures of CCl4 and Cl2 at equilibrium?