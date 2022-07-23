Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 67e
Chapter 2, Problem 67e

Give the chemical formula for e. hypochlorite ion.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the hypochlorite ion, which is a polyatomic ion.
Recall that the hypochlorite ion consists of chlorine and oxygen.
Understand that the hypochlorite ion carries a negative charge.
The chemical formula for the hypochlorite ion is represented as \( \text{ClO}^- \).
Ensure the charge is correctly indicated as a single negative charge on the ion.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
36s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of charged ions. These ions are held together by electrostatic forces known as ionic bonds. Understanding ionic compounds is essential for determining the chemical formula of ions, such as the hypochlorite ion, which consists of a chlorine atom and oxygen atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, carrying a net charge. The hypochlorite ion is a specific example of a polyatomic ion, represented as ClO⁻. Recognizing the structure and charge of polyatomic ions is crucial for writing their chemical formulas accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:20
Polyatomic Ion Variations

Chemical Nomenclature

Chemical nomenclature is the system of naming chemical compounds and ions based on their composition and structure. It provides a standardized way to communicate chemical information. For the hypochlorite ion, understanding nomenclature helps in identifying its formula and distinguishing it from similar ions, such as chlorate (ClO₃⁻) and chlorite (ClO₂⁻).
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Chemical Properties
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CaO, (b) Na2SO4, (c) KClO4, (d) Fe1NO322, (e) Cr1OH23.

1106
views
Textbook Question

Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CuS

536
views
Textbook Question

Selenium, an element required nutritionally in trace quantities, forms compounds analogous to sulfur. Name the following ions: (a) SeO42- (b) Se2- (c) HSe- (d) HSeO3-.

639
views
Textbook Question

Give the chemical formula for d. perchlorate ion

2
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. h. N2O4

2
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. g. CoCO3

2
views