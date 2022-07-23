Give the chemical formula for e. hypochlorite ion.

Textbook Question
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CaO, (b) Na2SO4, (c) KClO4, (d) Fe1NO322, (e) Cr1OH23.
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Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CaO, (b) Na2SO4, (c) KClO4, (d) Fe1NO322, (e) Cr1OH23.
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CuS
Selenium, an element required nutritionally in trace quantities, forms compounds analogous to sulfur. Name the following ions: (a) SeO42- (b) Se2- (c) HSe- (d) HSeO3-.
Give the chemical formula for d. perchlorate ion
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. h. N2O4
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. g. CoCO3