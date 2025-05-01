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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 34a
Chapter 3, Problem 34a

If an Avogadro’s number of pennies is divided equally among the 321 million men, women, and children in the United States, how many dollars would each receive? How does this compare with the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States, which was \$21.4 trillion in 2019? (GDP is the total market value of the nation’s goods and services.)

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1
Identify Avogadro's number, which is approximately \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\).
Convert the number of pennies (Avogadro's number) into dollars by dividing by 100, since there are 100 pennies in a dollar.
Divide the total number of dollars by the population of the United States, which is 321 million, to find out how many dollars each person would receive.
Compare the amount each person would receive to the GDP of the United States, which was \$21.4 trillion in 2019.
Discuss the significance of the comparison, considering the scale of Avogadro's number and the GDP.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, molecules, or particles in one mole of a substance. This concept is fundamental in chemistry for converting between the number of particles and the amount of substance in moles, allowing for calculations involving large quantities of atoms or molecules.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the total monetary value of all finished goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific time period. It serves as a comprehensive measure of a nation's overall economic activity and is often used to gauge the economic health of a country, making it essential for comparing economic outputs.
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Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this context, it involves converting the total number of pennies into dollars and then distributing that amount among the population. Understanding unit conversion is crucial for accurately interpreting and solving problems involving different units of measurement.
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