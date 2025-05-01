Textbook Question
Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of N atoms in 0.410 mol NH3
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Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of N atoms in 0.410 mol NH3
Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 8.447⨉10−2 mol C6H6
What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb? How does this compare with the mass of Earth, 5.98⨉1024 kg?
Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 0.105 mol sucrose (C12H22O11)
(b) How many bromine atoms are present in one mole of 12C?
Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.50 mol H2O, 23 g Na, 6.0⨉1023 N2 molecules.