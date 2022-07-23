Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 33b
Chapter 3, Problem 33b

What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb? How does this compare with the mass of Earth, 5.98⨉1024 kg?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to calculate the mass and kg of an avocados number of eggs each with a mass of 70 g. So we're gonna start off with avocados number six point 0 to 2 times 10 To the 23rd eggs. And we're going to multiply by our 70 g over one egg And now we want that in kg. So we're going to multiply by one kg Over 10 to the 3rd g. And our eggs are canceling out and our grams are canceling out, leaving us with kilograms. And that equals 4.2, 2 Times 10 to the 22nd kg. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
