Chapter 3, Problem 33a
What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb?
(b) How many bromine atoms are present in one mole of 12C?
Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.50 mol H2O, 23 g Na, 6.0⨉1023 N2 molecules.
Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 42 g of NaHCO3,1.5molCO2,6.0×1024 Ne atoms.
What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb? How does this compare with the mass of Earth, 5.98⨉1024 kg?
If an Avogadro’s number of pennies is divided equally among the 321 million men, women, and children in the United States, how many dollars would each receive? How does this compare with the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States, which was $21.4 trillion in 2019? (GDP is the total market value of the nation’s goods and services.)
Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 0.105 mol sucrose (C12H22O11)