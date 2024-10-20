Problem 16b
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (b) Boron sulfide, B2S31s2, reacts violently with water to form dissolved boric acid, H3BO3, and hydrogen sulfide gas.
Problem 16c
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (c) Phosphine, PH31g2, combusts in oxygen gas to form water vapor and solid tetraphosphorus decaoxide.
Problem 16d
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (d) When solid mercury(II) nitrate is heated, it decomposes to form solid mercury(II) oxide, gaseous nitrogen dioxide, and oxygen.
Problem 18a
(a) When a compound containing C, H, and O is completely combusted in air, what reactant besides the hydrocarbon is involved in the reaction?
Problem 18b
(b) What products form in this reaction?
Problem 18c
(c) What is the sum of the coefficients in the balanced chemical equation for the combustion of one mole of acetone, C3H6O1l2, in air?
Problem 19a
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) Mg(s) reacts with Cl2(g)
Problem 19b
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) barium carbonate decomposes into barium oxide and carbon dioxide gas when heated
Problem 19c
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (c) the hydrocarbon styrene, C8H81l2, is combusted in air
Problem 19d
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (d) dimethylether, CH3OCH31g2, is combusted in air.
Problem 20b
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) titanium metal reacts with O21g2
Problem 20b
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated
Problem 21a
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Problem 21b
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)
Problem 22a
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: a. PbCO3(s) → PbO(s) + CO2(g)
Problem 24e
Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: e. benzaldehyde, C6H5CHO, the molecule largely responsible for the odor of almond extract.
Problem 25a
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: a. morphine, C17H19NO3
Problem 25b
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: b. codeine, C18H21NO3
Problem 25c
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: c. cocaine, C17H21NO4
Problem 25f
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: f. vancomycin, C66H75Cl2N9O24
Problem 26a
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: a. carbon in acetylene, C2H2, a gas used in welding
Problem 26b
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: b. hydrogen in ascorbic acid, HC6H7O6, also known as vitamin C
Problem 26c
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: c. hydrogen in ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, a substance used as a nitrogen fertilizer
Problem 26d
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: d. platinum in PtCl2(NH3)2, a chemotherapy agent called cisplatin
Problem 26e
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: e. oxygen in the female sex hormone estradiol, C18H24O2
Problem 26f
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: f. carbon in capsaicin, C18H27NO3, the compound that gives the hot taste to chili peppers.
Problem 27
Based on the following structural formulas, calculate the percentage of carbon by mass present in each compound: (a) Benzaldehyde (almond fragrance) (b) Vanillin (vanilla flavor) c) Isopentyl acetate (banana flavor)
Problem 28a
Calculate the percentage of carbon by mass in each of the compounds represented by the following models: (a)
Problem 29
(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (a) A mole of horses contain a mole of horse legs.
Problem 29b
(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (b) A mole of water has a mass of 18.0 g.
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
