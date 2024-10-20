Problem 29d
(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (d) A mole of NaCl(s) contains 2 moles of ions
Problem 30a
(a) What is the mass, in grams, of one mole of 12C?
Problem 30b
(b) How many bromine atoms are present in one mole of 12C?
Problem 31
Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.50 mol H2O, 23 g Na, 6.0⨉1023 N2 molecules.
Problem 32
Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 42 g of NaHCO3,1.5molCO2,6.0×1024 Ne atoms.
Problem 33a
What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb?
Problem 33b
How does this compare with the mass of Earth, 5.98⨉1024 kg?
Problem 34a
If an Avogadro’s number of pennies is divided equally among the 321 million men, women, and children in the United States, how many dollars would each receive? How does this compare with the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States, which was $21.4 trillion in 2019? (GDP is the total market value of the nation’s goods and services.)
Problem 35a
Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 0.105 mol sucrose (C12H22O11)
Problem 35c
Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 1.0⨉10−6 mol CH3CH2OH
Problem 35d
Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of N atoms in 0.410 mol NH3
Problem 36a
Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 1.50⨉10−2 mol CdS
Problem 36b
Calculate the following quantities: (b) number of moles of NH4Cl in 86.6 g of this substance
Problem 36c
Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 8.447⨉10−2 mol C6H6
Problem 36d
Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of O atoms in 6.25⨉10−3 mol Al(NO3)3
Problem 37a
(a) What is the mass, in grams, of 2.50⨉10−3 mol of ammonium phosphate?
Problem 37b
(b) How many moles of chloride ions are in 0.2550 g of aluminum chloride?
Problem 37c
(c) What is the mass, in grams, of 7.70⨉1020 molecules of caffeine, C8H10N4O2?
Problem 37d
(d) What is the molar mass of cholesterol if 0.00105 mol has a mass of 0.406 g?
Problem 38a
(a) What is the mass, in grams, of 1.223 mol of iron(III) sulfate? (b) How many moles of ammonium ions are in 6.955 g of ammonium carbonate? (c) What is the mass, in grams, of 1.50 * 1021 molecules of aspirin, C9H8O4?
Problem 38d
(d) What is the molar mass of diazepam (Valium®) if 0.05570 mol has a mass of 15.86 g?
Problem 39a
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. a. What is the molar mass of allicin?
Problem 39b
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (b) How many moles of allicin are present in 5.00 mg of this substance?
Problem 39c
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (c) How many molecules of allicin are in 5.00 mg of this substance?
Problem 39d
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (d) How many S atoms are present in 5.00 mg of allicin?
Problem 40a
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (a) What is the molar mass of aspartame?
Problem 40c
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (c) How many molecules of aspartame are present in 1.00 mg of aspartame?
Problem 40d
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (d) How many hydrogen atoms are present in 1.00 mg of aspartame?
Problem 41c
A sample of glucose, C6H12O6, contains 1.250⨉1021 carbon atoms. (c) How many moles of glucose does it contain?
Problem 42b
A sample of the male sex hormone testosterone, C19H28O2, contains 3.88 * 1021 hydrogen atoms. (b) How many molecules of testosterone does it contain?
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
