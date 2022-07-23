Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 21a
Chapter 4, Problem 21a

Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2

Hi everyone. Let's take a look at this problem. Which of the following is correct? Based on the solid ability rules and were given five answer choices. So in all of the answer choices, it looks like we're dealing with broom in here. And bromine is a hey lied. So we need to recall are soluble Itty rules for hey lights. Okay. And we can do that by recalling that everything is soluble with halo hides except when paired with the following. So I'll write down what's insoluble. Okay, so it's insoluble if the following cat ions are included. So we have for cat ions. Okay, So let's take a look at what we're given. The first compound that were given is H G B. R two which is mercury to bromide. And so if we break this down into its ions, we have a we have HD two plus and B. R two minus. So because this this hey lied. Isn't paired with one of these cat ions. That would make it insoluble. That means this one is soluble. Okay, so this is soluble. Let's look at our second element. We have H G two, BR2. So let's break this down into it's ions. And when we do that, this element is more curious bromide. So it's element it's ions are H. D. 22 plus and B. R two minus. So this one is paired with one of our cat ions that would make it insoluble. This more curious ion. And so this would be insoluble. All right. So looking at our answer choices here, we know that our mercury to bromide is going to be soluble in water and are mercurial bromide is insoluble in water, and that is answer choice A and were able to solve that by recalling the solemn bility rules for Hey lights. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
