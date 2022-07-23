Chapter 4, Problem 21a
Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2
Video transcript
Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. What solutes are present in an aqueous solution of this compound?
Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. Write the chemical equation for the ionization of HCOOH.
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?
Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: d. Al(OH)3
Will precipitation occur when the following solutions are mixed? If so, write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction. c. FeSO4 and Pb(NO3)2
Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction. b. KOH and Cu(NO3)2