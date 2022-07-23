Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction. b. KOH and Cu(NO3)2
Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: d. Al(OH)3
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Key Concepts
Solubility Rules
Hydroxides and Their Solubility
Ionic Compounds in Water
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (c) ammonium phosphate and calcium chloride
Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2 (b) NH4OH (c) Ni(CH3COO)2 (d) AgNO3 (e) FeCO3.
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of CH3COCH3?
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (a) potassium carbonate and magnesium sulfate