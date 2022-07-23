Chapter 4, Problem 20a3
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of NH4Cl?
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of CH3COCH3?
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of HClO?
Which of the following schematic drawings best describes a solution of Li2SO4 in water (water molecules not shown for simplicity)?
Aqueous solutions of three different substances, AX, AY, and AZ, are represented by the three accompanying diagrams. Identify each substance as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a nonelectrolyte. (a)
(b)
(c)
Use the molecular representations shown here to classify each compound as a nonelectrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a strong electrolyte (see Figure 4.6 for the element color scheme). (a)