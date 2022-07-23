Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 20a3
Chapter 4, Problem 20a3

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of NH4Cl?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem, we're being asked to identify the salutes present and each of the following acquia solutions. We have a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte and a non electrolyte. So just to recall a salute is the minor component and a solution and it's what's dissolved in the solvent. And so for the first one we have magnesium chloride which is a strong electrolyte. Strong electrolytes dissolve completely. And so when this solution dissolves, it's going to dissolve into its magnesium cat ion and chloride and ion. Okay, so these are the two salutes that are going to be present for option A for B carbonic acid, we have a weak electrolyte. Weak electrolytes do not dissolve completely. So the solution will contain both ions and molecules of the electrolyte. So the salutes that are going to be present include our hydrogen ion and then we have carbonate and we have carbonic acid. Okay, so this one does not dissolve completely because it is a weak electrolyte. And our last option C benzene, this is a non electrolyte and as a non electrolyte it does not dissolve. So this one isn't going to remain benzene, it is not going to disassociate into its salutes. Okay, so that is the end of this problem. These are the salutes present and each of the following solutions. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
