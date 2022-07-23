Chapter 4, Problem 18a
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (a) MgI2
Would you expect that an anion would be physically closer to the oxygen or to the hydrogens of water molecules that surround it in solution?
Specify what ions are present in solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: a. FeCl2
Specify what ions are present in solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: c. (NH4)2SO4
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (b) K2CO3
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (c) HClO4
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (d) NaCH3COO