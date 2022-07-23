Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (b) K2CO3
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 4, Problem 18d
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (d) NaCH3COO
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Identify the compound given: NaCH3COO is sodium acetate.
Recognize that sodium acetate is an ionic compound composed of Na+ (sodium ions) and CH3COO- (acetate ions).
Understand that when ionic compounds dissolve in water, they dissociate into their respective ions.
Dissolving sodium acetate in water separates it into Na+ ions and CH3COO- ions.
Conclude that the ions present in the solution after dissolving sodium acetate in water are Na+ and CH3COO-.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Dissociation of Ionic Compounds
When ionic compounds dissolve in water, they dissociate into their constituent ions. This process occurs because the polar water molecules surround and separate the ions, allowing them to move freely in solution. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the ions present when a substance like sodium acetate (NaCH3COO) is dissolved.
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Ionic Compounds Naming
Acetate Ion
The acetate ion (CH3COO-) is a negatively charged ion formed from acetic acid (CH3COOH). It plays a significant role in various chemical reactions and is commonly encountered in organic chemistry. Recognizing the acetate ion is essential for identifying the ions produced when sodium acetate is dissolved in water.
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Other Polyatomic Ions
Sodium Ion
The sodium ion (Na+) is a positively charged ion that results from the dissociation of sodium-containing compounds in water. Sodium is an alkali metal and is highly soluble in water, making it a common ion in many aqueous solutions. Identifying the sodium ion is important for understanding the complete ionic composition of sodium acetate in solution.
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Ion Formation
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