Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 21b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 21b

A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. Using Figure 6.4, predict the color associated with this wavelength.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
38s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're told that a certain land produces light with a wavelength of nm. They want us to determine the color of this light. To answer this question, let's go ahead and pull up our electromagnetic spectrum, specifically our visible spectrum. As we can see right here at around 546 nm we have a light that is the color green. So this is going to be our answer. I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) What is the frequency of radiation that has a wavelength of 10 µm, about the size of a bacterium?

786
views
Textbook Question

(d) What distance does electromagnetic radiation travel in 0.38 ps?

901
views
Textbook Question

A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. What is the frequency of this radiation?

805
views
Textbook Question

It is possible to convert radiant energy into electrical energy using photovoltaic cells. Assuming equal efficiency of conversion, would infrared or ultraviolet radiation yield more electrical energy on a per-photon basis?

1683
views
Textbook Question

If human height were quantized in 1-foot increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grew up?

a. The child’s height would never change.

b. The child’s height would continuously get greater.

c. The child’s height would increase in “jumps” of 1 foot at a time.

d. The child’s height would increase in jumps of 6 inches.

3
views
Textbook Question

(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 * 1014 s - 1.

834
views