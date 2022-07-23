Chapter 6, Problem 77a
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (a) 1s22s2
For each element, indicate the number of valence electrons, core electrons, and unpaired electrons in the ground state: c. chlorine
Write the condensed electron configurations for the following atoms and indicate how many unpaired electrons each has: (a) Mg.
Write the condensed electron configurations for the following atoms and indicate how many unpaired electrons each has: (f) Lu.
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (c) 3Ar44s13d5
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (d) 3Kr45s24d105p4.
The following do not represent valid ground-state electron configurations for an atom either because they violate the Pauli exclusion principle or because orbitals are not filled in order of increasing energy. Indicate which of these two principles is violated in each example. b. 3Xe46s25d4