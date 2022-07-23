Chapter 6, Problem 77d
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (d) 3Kr45s24d105p4.
Write the condensed electron configurations for the following atoms and indicate how many unpaired electrons each has: (f) Lu.
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (a) 1s22s2
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (c) 3Ar44s13d5
The following do not represent valid ground-state electron configurations for an atom either because they violate the Pauli exclusion principle or because orbitals are not filled in order of increasing energy. Indicate which of these two principles is violated in each example. b. 3Xe46s25d4
The following electron configurations represent excited states. Identify the element and write its ground-state condensed electron configuration. (b) 3Ar44s13d104p25p1
