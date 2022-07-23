Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 77c
Chapter 6, Problem 77c

Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (c) 3Ar44s13d5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the noble gas core in the electron configuration. In this case, '3Ar' refers to the electron configuration of Argon, which is a noble gas. The electron configuration of Argon is [Ne]3s^23p^6.
Analyze the remaining part of the electron configuration after the noble gas core. Here, it is '4s1 3d5'. This indicates that after filling the Argon core, one electron goes into the 4s orbital and five electrons go into the 3d orbitals.
Determine the element by adding the electrons in the configuration to the atomic number of Argon (which is 18). The configuration beyond Argon includes 1 electron in 4s and 5 electrons in 3d, totaling 6 additional electrons. Thus, 18 (Argon) + 6 = 24, which is the atomic number of Chromium (Cr).
To find the number of unpaired electrons, look at the orbitals beyond the noble gas core. In the 4s orbital, there is 1 electron (unpaired). In the 3d orbitals, with 5 electrons, each electron will singly occupy each of the five 3d orbitals (according to Hund's Rule), resulting in 5 unpaired electrons.
Sum the total number of unpaired electrons: 1 unpaired electron from the 4s orbital + 5 unpaired electrons from the 3d orbitals = 6 unpaired electrons.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It is represented by a series of numbers and letters that indicate the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. Understanding electron configurations is essential for determining an element's identity and its chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Electron Configuration Example

Periodic Table and Element Identification

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and electron configurations. Each element corresponds to a unique electron configuration, which helps in identifying the element. For the given configuration, one must analyze the total number of electrons to find the corresponding element in the periodic table.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:01
Periodic Table History

Unpaired Electrons

Unpaired electrons are those that occupy an orbital alone rather than in pairs. The number of unpaired electrons is significant as it influences an atom's magnetic properties and reactivity. In the context of the provided electron configuration, counting the unpaired electrons in the 3d and 4s orbitals is crucial for understanding the element's behavior in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:56
Electron Geometry
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the condensed electron configurations for the following atoms and indicate how many unpaired electrons each has: (a) Mg (b) Ge (c) Br (d) V (e) Y.

926
views
Textbook Question

Write the condensed electron configurations for the following atoms and indicate how many unpaired electrons each has: (f) Lu.

424
views
Textbook Question

Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (a) 1s22s2 (b) 1s22s22p4

573
views
Textbook Question

Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (d) 3Kr45s24d105p4.

386
views
Textbook Question

The following do not represent valid ground-state electron configurations for an atom either because they violate the Pauli exclusion principle or because orbitals are not filled in order of increasing energy. Indicate which of these two principles is violated in each example. b. 3Xe46s25d4

3
views
Textbook Question

The following electron configurations represent excited states. Identify the element and write its ground-state condensed electron configuration. (b) 3Ar44s13d104p25p1

2
views