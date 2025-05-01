An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO 2 and with chlorine to form XCl 4 . XO 2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl 4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (a) XCl 4 reacts with water to form XO 2 and another product. What is the likely identity of the other product?