Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (b) Write a balanced equation for the formation of Cl2O71l2 from the elements.
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 7, Problem 63c
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (c) Would you expect Cl2O7 to be more reactive toward H+1aq2 or OH-1aq2?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nature of Cl2O7: Cl2O7, or dichlorine heptoxide, is an acidic oxide because it is formed from the non-metal chlorine.
Understand the behavior of acidic oxides: Acidic oxides react with bases to form salts and water.
Consider the reaction with H+ (aq): Since Cl2O7 is an acidic oxide, it will not react with H+ (aq) because like substances do not react. Acidic oxides and H+ both have acidic properties.
Consider the reaction with OH- (aq): Cl2O7 will react with OH- (aq), which is a base, to form water and a salt (in this case, likely a chloride salt).
Conclude the reactivity: Cl2O7 is expected to be more reactive towards OH- (aq) than H+ (aq) because it can neutralize the base, leading to a chemical reaction.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acid-Base Chemistry
Acid-base chemistry involves the transfer of protons (H+) between species. In aqueous solutions, acids donate protons while bases accept them. Understanding the nature of Cl2O7, which can act as an acid, is crucial for predicting its reactivity with H+ or OH- ions.
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Reactivity of Oxides
Chlorine oxides, such as Cl2O7, exhibit unique reactivity patterns due to their molecular structure and oxidation states. Cl2O7 is a powerful oxidizing agent, and its reactivity can be influenced by the presence of acids or bases, making it essential to analyze how it interacts with H+ and OH-.
Lewis Acids and Bases
Lewis acid-base theory expands the definition of acids and bases beyond protons. A Lewis acid accepts an electron pair, while a Lewis base donates one. Cl2O7 can act as a Lewis acid, and understanding this concept helps predict its interactions with H+ (as a Lewis base) and OH- (as a Lewis base) in solution.
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Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (a) What is the name of this product (see Table 2.6)?
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