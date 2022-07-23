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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 90c
Chapter 7, Problem 90c

The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl:
(c) The density of SrO is 5.10 g>cm3. Given your answer to part (b), how many formula units of SrO are contained in the cube shown here?

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1
Identify the volume of the cube using the given density of SrO and the mass of the cube.
Use the formula for density, \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \), to find the mass of the cube if not given.
Calculate the volume of the cube using the side length if provided, or rearrange the density formula to find the volume.
Determine the molar mass of SrO by adding the atomic masses of strontium (Sr) and oxygen (O).
Use Avogadro's number to convert the mass of SrO in the cube to the number of formula units, using the relationship between moles, mass, and molar mass.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds, such as strontium oxide (SrO), are formed through the transfer of electrons from metals to nonmetals, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. In SrO, strontium donates two electrons to oxygen, creating Sr²⁺ and O²⁻ ions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the formation of a crystalline lattice structure, which is characteristic of ionic compounds.
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Density and Volume Calculations

Density is defined as mass per unit volume (density = mass/volume) and is a crucial property for understanding the arrangement of particles in a substance. In the context of the question, knowing the density of SrO allows us to calculate the mass of SrO in a given volume, which can then be used to determine the number of formula units present in that volume. This relationship is essential for solving problems involving the quantification of substances in chemistry.
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Unit Cell and Formula Units

A unit cell is the smallest repeating unit in a crystal lattice that reflects the symmetry and structure of the entire crystal. In ionic solids like SrO, the unit cell contains a specific number of formula units, which can be determined based on the arrangement of ions. Understanding how to relate the volume of the unit cell to the number of formula units is key to answering questions about the composition of solid ionic compounds.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl: (a) Write a balanced equation for the formation of SrO(s) from its elements.

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Textbook Question

(a) Use orbital diagrams to illustrate what happens when an oxygen atom gains two electrons

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Textbook Question

In the chemical process called electron transfer, an electron is transferred from one atom or molecule to another. (We will talk about electron transfer extensively in Chapter 20.) A simple electron transfer reaction is A(g) + A(g) → A+(g) + A-(g) For a representative nonmetal such as chlorine, is this process exothermic?

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Textbook Question

The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl:

(b) Based on the ionic radii in Figure 7.8, predict the length of the side of the cube in the figure (the distance from the center of an atom at one corner to the center of an atom at a neighboring corner).

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Textbook Question

Explain the variation in the ionization energies of carbon, as displayed in this graph:

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