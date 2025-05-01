Textbook Question
A 1:1 mixture of helium (red) and argon (blue) at 300 K isportrayed below on the left. Draw the same mixture whenthe temperature is lowered to 150 K.
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Assume that you have a sample of gas in a cylinder with a movable piston, as shown in the following drawing:
Redraw the apparatus to show what the sample will look like after (b) the pressure is increased from 1 atm to 2 atm at constant temperature
Assume that you have a sample of gas in a cylinder with a movable piston, as shown in the following drawing:
Redraw the apparatus to show what the sample will look like after (a) the temperature is increased from 300 K to 450 K at constant pressure