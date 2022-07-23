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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
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All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 137
Chapter 19, Problem 137

Predict the anode, cathode, and overall cell reactions when an aqueous solution of each of the following salts is electrolyzed in a cell having inert electrodes. (a) Ag2SO4

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Identify the ions present in the aqueous solution of Ag2SO4: Ag^+, SO4^{2-}, H2O.
Determine the possible reactions at the anode (oxidation): Consider the oxidation of water to O2 and the oxidation of sulfate ions.
Determine the possible reactions at the cathode (reduction): Consider the reduction of Ag^+ to Ag and the reduction of water to H2.
Compare the standard electrode potentials for the possible reactions to identify which reactions will occur at the anode and cathode.
Write the overall cell reaction by combining the half-reactions from the anode and cathode.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolysis

Electrolysis is a chemical process that uses electrical energy to drive a non-spontaneous reaction. In an electrolytic cell, an external voltage is applied to facilitate the movement of ions in an electrolyte solution, leading to the oxidation and reduction reactions at the electrodes. The anode is where oxidation occurs, while the cathode is where reduction takes place.
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The Electrolytic Cell

Inert Electrodes

Inert electrodes, such as platinum or graphite, do not participate in the chemical reactions occurring during electrolysis. Their primary function is to provide a surface for the oxidation and reduction reactions to occur without themselves being consumed or altered. This allows for the accurate observation of the reactions involving the electrolyte.

Half-Reactions

Half-reactions are the individual oxidation and reduction processes that occur at the electrodes during electrolysis. For the electrolysis of Ag2SO4, the half-reaction at the anode involves the oxidation of sulfate ions, while at the cathode, silver ions are reduced to form metallic silver. Understanding these half-reactions is crucial for predicting the overall cell reactions.
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