Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(b) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]NO2
Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(b) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]NO2
What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds?
(c) K3[Fe(C2O4)3]
(d) [Co(en)2(NH3)CN]Cl2
Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(a) Pt(en)2
Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(b) [Co(H2O)5Cl]SO4]
Write the formula for each of the following compounds.
(a) Tetraammineplatinum(II) chloride
(b) Sodium hexacyanoferrate(III)
What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds?
(a) [Cu(NH3)4]SO4
(b) Cr(CO)6