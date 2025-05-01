Molybdenum (mp 2623 °C) has a higher melting point than yttrium (mp 1522 °C) or cadmium (mp 321 °C). Explain.
Use the periodic table to provide the electron configuration for each of the following atoms and ions: (a) Co (b) Co2+
Key Concepts
Electron Configuration
Periodic Table
Ionic Charge and Electron Loss
Use the periodic table to give the electron configuration for each of the following atoms and ions.
(c) Co(V) in CoO43–
(d) Co(IV) in CoF62–
Titanium, used to make jet aircraft engines, is much harder than potassium or calcium. Explain.
What is the systematic name for each of the following molecules or ions? Include cis or trans prefixes for diastereoisomers. Platinum is Pt(II) in square planar complexes and Pt(IV) in octahedral complexes.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
Locate on the periodic table the transition elements with the following electron configurations. Identify each element.
(c) [Kr] 4d25s2
(d) [Xe] 4f36s2
Consider the following ethylenediamine complexes.
(a) Which complexes are chiral, and which are achiral?
(b) Draw the enantiomer of each chiral complex.
(c) Which, if any, of the chiral complexes are enantiomers of one another?