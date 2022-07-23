Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 48a
Chapter 3, Problem 48a

How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (a) Ti

1
Identify the atomic mass of Titanium (Ti) from the periodic table. The atomic mass is approximately equal to the molar mass in grams per mole.
Recognize that the molar mass of an element in grams per mole is numerically equivalent to its atomic mass on the periodic table expressed in atomic mass units (amu).
Use the molar mass of Titanium, which you found in step 1, as the mass of one mole of Titanium (Ti).
Understand that this molar mass tells you the mass in grams of one mole of Titanium atoms.
To find the number of grams in one mole of Titanium, simply use the molar mass value directly.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a molecule or formula unit. For elements, the molar mass corresponds to the atomic mass found on the periodic table, allowing for straightforward conversions between grams and moles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Molar Mass Concept

Periodic Table

The periodic table is a tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by increasing atomic number. Each element's position provides information about its properties, including its atomic mass, which is essential for determining the molar mass. Understanding how to read the periodic table is crucial for identifying the molar mass of elements like titanium (Ti).
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:40
Periodic Table Classifications

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between reactants and products in chemical reactions. It involves calculations based on the conservation of mass and the mole concept, allowing chemists to predict how much of a substance is needed or produced in a reaction. This concept is fundamental when converting between grams and moles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept
