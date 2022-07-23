Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a molecule or formula unit. For elements, the molar mass corresponds to the atomic mass found on the periodic table, allowing for straightforward conversions between grams and moles.

Periodic Table The periodic table is a tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by increasing atomic number. Each element's position provides information about its properties, including its atomic mass, which is essential for determining the molar mass. Understanding how to read the periodic table is crucial for identifying the molar mass of elements like titanium (Ti).