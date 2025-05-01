Problem 40b
Balance the following equations. (b) P4O10 + H2O → H3PO4
Problem 40c
Balance the following equations. (c) CaCN2 + H2O → CaCO3 + NH3
Problem 40d
Balance the following equations. (d) NO2 + H2O → HNO3 + NO
- Balance the following equations. (a) VCl3 + Na + CO --> V(CO)6 + NaCl
Problem 41
Problem 42a
Balance the following equations. (a) C6H5NO2 + O2 --> CO2 + H2O + NO2
Problem 42b
Balance the following equations. (b) Au + H2SeO4 → Au2(SeO4)3 + H2SeO3 + H2O
Problem 43b
Balance the following equations. (b) Ca3(PO4)2(s) + SiO2(s) + C(s) --> P4(g) + CaSiO3(l) + CO(g)
Problem 44a
What are the molecular (formula) weights of the following substances? (a) Hg2Cl2 (calomel, used at one time as a bowel purgative)
Problem 44b
What are the molecular (formula) weights of the following substances? (b) C4H8O2 (butyric acid, responsible for the odor of rancid butter)
Problem 44c
What are the molecular (formula) weights of the following substances? (c) CF2Cl2 (a chlorofluorocarbon that destroys the stratospheric ozone layer
- In the following drawings, red spheres represent cations, and blue spheres represent anions. Match the drawings (a)–(d) with the following ionic compounds: (i) Ca3(PO4) (ii) Li2CO32 (iii) FeCl2 (a) (iv) MgSO4 (a)
Problem 45
(b)
(c)
(d)
Problem 46b
What are the molecular weights of the following pharmaceuticals? (b) C22H27F3O4S (fluticasone, anti-inflammatory)
Problem 46c
What are the molecular weights of the following pharmaceuticals? (c) C16H16ClNO2S (clopidogrel, inhibits blood clots)
- The following pictures represent equilibrium mixtures at 325 K and 350 K for a reaction involving A atoms (red), B atoms (blue), and AB molecules. (a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs on raising the temperature.
Problem 47
Problem 47a
What are the molecular weights of the following herbicides? (a) C6H6Cl2O3 (2, 4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid, effective on broadleaf plants)
Problem 47b
What are the molecular weights of the following herbicides? (b) C15H22ClNO2 (metolachlor, pre-emergent herbicide)
Problem 47c
What are the molecular weights of the following herbicides? (c) C8H6Cl2O3 (dicamba, effective on broadleaf plants
Problem 48a
How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (a) Ti
Problem 48b
How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (b) Br2
Problem 48c
How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (c) Hg
Problem 48d
How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (d) H2O
Problem 50
How many moles of ions are in 27.5 g of MgCl2
Problem 51
How many moles of anions are in 35.6 g of AlF3?
Problem 52
What is the molecular weight of chloroform if 0.0275 mol weighs 3.28 g?
Problem 53
What is the molecular weight of cholesterol if 0.5731 mol weighs 221.6 g?
Problem 54
Iron(II) sulfate, FeSO4, is prescribed for the treatment of anemia. How many moles of FeSO4 are present in a standard 300 mg tablet? How many iron(II) ions?
Problem 55
The 'lead' in lead pencils is actually almost pure carbon, and the mass of a period mark made by a lead pencil is about 0.0001 g. How many carbon atoms are in the period?
Problem 56
An average cup of coffee contains about 125 mg of caffeine, C8H10N4O2. How many moles of caffeine are in a cup? How many molecules of caffeine?
Problem 57b
What is the mass in grams of each of the following samples? (b) 0.0015 mol of lead
Problem 57c
What is the mass in grams of each of the following samples? (c) 0.0015 mol of diazepam (Valium), C16H13ClN2O
Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
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