Problem 47
Name each molecular compound. a. CO b. NI3 c. SiCl4 d. N4Se4
Problem 48a
Name each molecular compound. a. SO3
Problem 48b
Name each molecular compound. b. SO2
Problem 48d
Name each molecular compound. d. NO
Problem 49b
Write the formula for each molecular compound. b. chlorine monoxide
Problem 49d
Write the formula for each molecular compound. d. phosphorus pentafluoride
Problem 51a
Name each acid. a. HI(aq)
Problem 52a
Name each acid. a. HCl(aq)
Problem 52b
Name each acid. b. HClO2(aq)
Problem 53a
Write the formula for each acid. a. hydrofluoric acid
Problem 55b
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. b. SnO2
Problem 55c
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. P2S5
Problem 55d
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. d. HC2H3O2(aq)
Problem 57c
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. PbSO4
Problem 58b
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. b. KClO
Problem 58c
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. CoSO4
Problem 59c
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. c. C6H12O6
Problem 60a
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. MgBr2
Problem 64a
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. a. 55.98 g CF2Cl2
Problem 64b
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. b. 23.6 kg Fe(NO3)2
Problem 64c
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. c. 0.1187 g C8H18
Problem 64d
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. d. 195 kg CaO
Problem 65a
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 6.5 g H2O
Problem 66
How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 85.26 g CCl4 b. 55.93 kg NaHCO3 c. 119.78 g C4H10 d. 4.59 * 105 g Na3PO4
Problem 67a
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94 * 1020 SO3 molecules
Problem 68a
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5 * 1025 O3 molecules
Problem 68b
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85 * 1019 CCl2F2 molecules
Problem 69
A sugar crystal contains approximately 1.8 * 1017 sucrose (C12H22O11) molecules. What is its mass in mg?
Problem 70
A salt crystal has a mass of 0.12 mg. How many NaCl formula units does it contain?
Problem 71a
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. a. CH4
