Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For sodium chloride (NaCl), the molar mass is calculated by adding the atomic masses of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl), which are approximately 23 g/mol and 35.5 g/mol, respectively. This concept is essential for converting between grams and moles in stoichiometric calculations.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the relationships between the quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It allows us to calculate the amount of a substance in a mixture based on its proportion to other components. In this case, stoichiometry helps determine the mass of sodium in a given mass of NaCl by using the ratio of sodium's molar mass to the total molar mass of NaCl.