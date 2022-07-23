Chapter 3, Problem 84a

Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). a. CF 2 Cl 2 c. C 2 F 3 Cl 3 d. CF 3 Cl

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the chemical formula of the chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) given: CF_2Cl_2. Determine the molar mass of CF_2Cl_2 by adding the atomic masses of all atoms in the molecule: C (carbon), F (fluorine), and Cl (chlorine). View full solution Calculate the total mass of chlorine in one mole of CF_2Cl_2 by multiplying the atomic mass of chlorine by the number of chlorine atoms in the molecule. Find the mass fraction of chlorine in CF_2Cl_2 by dividing the total mass of chlorine by the molar mass of CF_2Cl_2. Multiply the mass fraction of chlorine by the total mass of the CFC sample (25 kg) to find the mass of chlorine in the sample.

