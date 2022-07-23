Textbook Question
Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. d. 1.87 mol C8H18
Determine the number of moles of oxygen atoms in each sample. a. 4.88 mol H2O2 b. 2.15 mol N2O c. 0.0237 mol H2CO3 d. 24.1 mol CO2
Calculate mass (in grams) of sodium in 8.5 g of each sodium containing food additive. a. NaCl (table salt) b. Na3PO4 (sodium phosphate) c. NaC7H5O2 (sodium benzoate) d. Na2C6H6O7 (sodium hydrogen citrate)
Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). b. CFCl3
How many fluorine atoms are present in 5.85 g of C2F4?
How many bromine atoms are present in 35.2 g of CH2Br2?