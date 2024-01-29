Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 82
Chapter 3, Problem 82

Determine the number of moles of oxygen atoms in each sample. a. 4.88 mol H2O2 b. 2.15 mol N2O c. 0.0237 mol H2CO3 d. 24.1 mol CO2

Hello, everyone. Today, we have the following problem, determine the number of moles of oxygen apps in each sample. So we will first start with a, we have 4.88 moles. So to find the number of moles of oxygen, you have to multiply by the multi mole ratio. So that means that if we have one more of our hydrogen peroxide, we look at the molecule itself and we see that we have two moles of oxygen within it. So we have two moles of oxygen. And so if we cross our units out and multiply these two numbers, we will receive 9.76 moles of oxygen as our answer. So we can eliminate choices A and D, we then look at our be and we see that we have our nitrous oxide. So once again, we have our one mole of that nitrous oxide. And we see in a molecule, we also have one mole of our oxygen, we then can cancel our units and arrive at an answer of 2.15 moles of oxygen for seat. Once he has the same situation, we have one more or carbonate. And in that carbon, we have three moles of our oxygen. So our units cancel. When our units cancel, we arrive in an answer of 0.0711 moles of oxygen. Eliminating any answer. Choice C is our answer. But let's do d we then have one mole of our carbon dioxide. And in that mole molecule, we have two moles of oxygen. And when we solve the math, we arrive at an answer of 48.2 moles of oxygen atoms. And so with that, we conclude, conclude that our answer is b overall, I hope this helped. And until next time.
