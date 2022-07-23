Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Chapter 3, Problem 44d

Write the formula for each ionic compound. d. calcium fluoride

Hey everyone, we're asked to give the chemical formula for the following ionic substance, calcium. I died. Now when we look at our periodic table, we can see that calcium is in our group to A. So it has a plus to charge, and iodine is in our group seven A. So it has a minus one charge. Now when we do our criss cross method to combine the two, we're going to end up with a chemical formula of C. A. I. Too, in order to balance out our charges. So this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
