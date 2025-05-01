Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid potassium with liquid water.
Is the following formulation of a task correct? If not, please correct it: Complete and balance each combustion reaction equation. a. S(s) + O2(g) → b. C3H6(g) + O2(g) → c. Ca(s) + O2(g) → d. C5H12S(l) + O2(g) →
Key Concepts
Combustion Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
State Symbols in Chemical Reactions
Urea (CH4N2O) is a common fertilizer that is synthesized by the reaction of ammonia (NH3) with carbon dioxide: 2 NH3(aq) + CO2(aq) → CH4N2O(aq) + H2O(l) In an industrial synthesis of urea, a chemist combines 136.4 kg of ammonia with 211.4 kg of carbon dioxide and obtains 168.4 kg of urea. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of urea, and percent yield for the reaction.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid strontium with iodine gas.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid lithium with liquid water.
Magnesium oxide can be made by heating magnesium metal in the presence of oxygen. The balanced equation for the reaction is: 2 Mg(s) + O2(g) → 2 MgO(s) When 10.1 g of Mg reacts with 10.5 g O2, 11.9 g MgO is collected. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield for the reaction.
Many computer chips are manufactured from silicon, which occurs in nature as SiO2. When SiO2 is heated to melting, it reacts with solid carbon to form liquid silicon and carbon monoxide gas. In an industrial preparation of silicon, 155.8 kg of SiO2 reacts with 78.3 kg of carbon to produce 66.1 kg of silicon. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.