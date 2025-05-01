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Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 51
Chapter 4, Problem 51

Is the following formulation of a task correct? If not, please correct it: Complete and balance each combustion reaction equation. a. S(s) + O2(g) → b. C3H6(g) + O2(g) → c. Ca(s) + O2(g) → d. C5H12S(l) + O2(g) →

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1
Identify the reactants and products in each combustion reaction. Combustion typically involves a substance reacting with oxygen to form oxides.
For each reaction, write the unbalanced chemical equation. For example, for reaction (a), write S(s) + O_2(g) → SO_2(g).
Balance each equation by adjusting the coefficients to ensure the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Start with the most complex molecule.
Check that the number of atoms for each element is equal on both sides of the equation. Adjust coefficients as necessary to achieve balance.
Verify that the balanced equation follows the law of conservation of mass, meaning the total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reactions

Combustion reactions are chemical processes in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, producing heat and light. Typically, these reactions involve hydrocarbons or other organic compounds, resulting in products like carbon dioxide and water. Understanding the general form of combustion reactions is essential for balancing them correctly.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is achieved by adjusting coefficients in front of the reactants and products. A balanced equation reflects the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction.
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State Symbols in Chemical Reactions

State symbols indicate the physical state of the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. Common symbols include (s) for solid, (l) for liquid, (g) for gas, and (aq) for aqueous solutions. These symbols provide important information about the conditions under which the reaction occurs and can influence the balancing of the equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid potassium with liquid water.

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Textbook Question

Urea (CH4N2O) is a common fertilizer that is synthesized by the reaction of ammonia (NH3) with carbon dioxide: 2 NH3(aq) + CO2(aq) → CH4N2O(aq) + H2O(l) In an industrial synthesis of urea, a chemist combines 136.4 kg of ammonia with 211.4 kg of carbon dioxide and obtains 168.4 kg of urea. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of urea, and percent yield for the reaction.

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Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid strontium with iodine gas.

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Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid lithium with liquid water.

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Textbook Question

Magnesium oxide can be made by heating magnesium metal in the presence of oxygen. The balanced equation for the reaction is: 2 Mg(s) + O2(g) → 2 MgO(s) When 10.1 g of Mg reacts with 10.5 g O2, 11.9 g MgO is collected. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield for the reaction.

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Textbook Question

Many computer chips are manufactured from silicon, which occurs in nature as SiO2. When SiO2 is heated to melting, it reacts with solid carbon to form liquid silicon and carbon monoxide gas. In an industrial preparation of silicon, 155.8 kg of SiO2 reacts with 78.3 kg of carbon to produce 66.1 kg of silicon. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.

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