Textbook Question
Arrange these elements in order of decreasing metallic character: Sr, N, Si, P, Ga, Al.
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Arrange these elements in order of decreasing metallic character: Sr, N, Si, P, Ga, Al.
Arrange these elements in order of increasing metallic character: Fr, Sb, In, S, Ba, Se.
Both vanadium and its 3+ ion are paramagnetic. Refer to their electron configurations to explain this statement.
Choose the more metallic element from each pair. a. As or Sn b. Ca or Ga c. I or Bi d. Br or At