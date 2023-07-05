Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations
2:14 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question

What roles have inversions and translocations played in the evolutionary process?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
27
Was this helpful?
12:42m

Watch next

Master Reciprocal Translocation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
12:42
Reciprocal Translocation
Kylia Goodner
323
3
2
09:31
Robertsonian Translocations
Kylia Goodner
183
3
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.