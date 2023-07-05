In this chapter we focused on how specific DNA sequences can be copied, identified, characterized, and sequenced. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning underlying these techniques. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How can gene knockouts, transgenic animals, and gene editing techniques be used to explore gene function?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Genetic Cloning with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner