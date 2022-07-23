Textbook Question
What steps make PCR a chain reaction that can produce millions of copies of a specific DNA molecule in a matter of hours without using host cells?
How has DNA-sequencing technology evolved in response to the emerging needs of genome scientists?
How can gene knockouts, transgenic animals, and gene editing techniques be used to explore gene function?