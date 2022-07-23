Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 20 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 1b
Chapter 20, Problem 1b

What steps make PCR a chain reaction that can produce millions of copies of a specific DNA molecule in a matter of hours without using host cells?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) is a method that amplifies a specific DNA segment exponentially by repeatedly cycling through three main steps: denaturation, annealing, and extension.
Step 1: Denaturation - Heat the reaction mixture to around 94-98°C to separate the double-stranded DNA into single strands, providing single-stranded templates for replication.
Step 2: Annealing - Cool the mixture to 50-65°C to allow short DNA primers, which are complementary to the target sequence, to bind (anneal) to their specific sites on the single-stranded DNA templates.
Step 3: Extension - Raise the temperature to about 72°C, the optimal temperature for the DNA polymerase enzyme, which synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the primers, creating new double-stranded DNA molecules.
Repeat these three steps for 20-40 cycles; because each new DNA strand can serve as a template in the next cycle, the amount of target DNA doubles each cycle, resulting in an exponential increase and producing millions of copies in a few hours without the need for host cells.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Process

PCR is a laboratory technique used to amplify specific DNA sequences exponentially. It involves repeated cycles of denaturation, annealing, and extension, which separate DNA strands, allow primers to bind, and synthesize new DNA strands, respectively. This cyclical process enables rapid multiplication of the target DNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing

Role of DNA Primers

DNA primers are short, single-stranded sequences that are complementary to the target DNA region. They provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin synthesis. Primers ensure specificity by binding only to the desired DNA segment, enabling selective amplification during PCR.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication

Thermostable DNA Polymerase

Thermostable DNA polymerases, like Taq polymerase, can withstand the high temperatures used during PCR denaturation steps. Their heat resistance allows them to remain active throughout the cycles, synthesizing new DNA strands without being denatured, which is essential for the continuous chain reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
DNA Proofreading
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a recombinant DNA cloning experiment, how can we determine whether DNA fragments of interest have been incorporated into plasmids and, once host cells are transformed, which cells contain recombinant DNA?

560
views
Textbook Question

How has DNA-sequencing technology evolved in response to the emerging needs of genome scientists?

648
views
Textbook Question

How can gene knockouts, transgenic animals, and gene editing techniques be used to explore gene function?

465
views
Textbook Question

Write a short essay or sketch a diagram that provides an overview of how recombinant DNA techniques help geneticists study genes.

526
views